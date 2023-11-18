California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,305,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,967 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.40% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,705,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

