California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.61 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,762,000 after buying an additional 566,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

