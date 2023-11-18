California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,342 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

