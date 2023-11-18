Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 13,210,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.71. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.