Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 6,400 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,551,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $177.49 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $283.57.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

