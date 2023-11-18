Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 461.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,792,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

UTHR opened at $228.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.