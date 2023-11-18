Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 52,100 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

