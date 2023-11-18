Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,636,000 after buying an additional 692,323 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,472,000 after buying an additional 265,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

