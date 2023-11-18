Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 522.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.