Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

