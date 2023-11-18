Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 604.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

