Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 4.6 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 29.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $2.1322 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

