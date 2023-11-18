Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.