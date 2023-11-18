Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $5.19 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Lyft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock worth $486,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.