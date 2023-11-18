Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 13,052 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of F5 worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

