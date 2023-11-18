Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 5,119 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.51.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

