Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 11,400 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Atkore worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

ATKR stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.05.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

