Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $5.59 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

FSLR stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,585 shares of company stock worth $2,133,491 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

