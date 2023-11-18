CEMEX (NYSE:CX) versus Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Head to Head Review

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) and Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEMEX and Fletcher Building’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMEX $17.04 billion 0.59 $858.00 million $0.35 19.97 Fletcher Building N/A N/A N/A $0.98 5.29

CEMEX has higher revenue and earnings than Fletcher Building. Fletcher Building is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEMEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMEX 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fletcher Building 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CEMEX and Fletcher Building, as provided by MarketBeat.

CEMEX currently has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given CEMEX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CEMEX is more favorable than Fletcher Building.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of CEMEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CEMEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEMEX and Fletcher Building’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMEX 3.09% 3.80% 1.66% Fletcher Building N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CEMEX pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fletcher Building pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. CEMEX pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fletcher Building pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

CEMEX beats Fletcher Building on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building and paving solutions; logistic services; retail service through e-commerce platform; and design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets. The Distribution segment distributes building, plumbing, and pipeline products under the PlaceMakers, Mico, and TUMU brands. The Concrete segment engages in the extraction of aggregates, and production of cement and concrete. The Residential and Development segment builds residential homes and apartments; and develops and sells residential and commercial land. The Construction segment builds and maintains public and commercial buildings, transport and utilities infrastructure, and buildings and infrastructure, as well as designs, constructs, and maintains roads and civil infrastructure. The Australia segment manufactures and distributes building materials, such as insulation, plasterboard, laminate surfaces, steel roofing, and plastic and concrete piping for a range of industries across Australia. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

