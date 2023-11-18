CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $92.44 Average PT from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE CF opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

