Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $140.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 534,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,153,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

