Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.17.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.30. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$15.77.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

