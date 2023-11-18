Christopher S. Randall Sells 4,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in National Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

