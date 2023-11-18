Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 976.00 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

