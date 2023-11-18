Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 250,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clene by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

