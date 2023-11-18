Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$70.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.