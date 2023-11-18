Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,267 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.9 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

