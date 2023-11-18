Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,579 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $115.97 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.