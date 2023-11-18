Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,771 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,588,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

