Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

