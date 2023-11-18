Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 256,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $3,523,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $388,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $238.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $260.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

