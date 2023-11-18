Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

