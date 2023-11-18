Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 890,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

EGP opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

