Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.