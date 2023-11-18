Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

