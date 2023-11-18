Comparing Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 10.80% 32.16% 4.24% Flywire -2.92% -1.96% -1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares WEX and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEX and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55 Flywire 0 1 12 1 3.00

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $219.54, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Flywire has a consensus target price of $34.79, indicating a potential upside of 56.27%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than WEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.50 billion 2.98 $201.44 million $6.20 28.15 Flywire $289.38 million 9.34 -$39.35 million ($0.11) -202.35

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats Flywire on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no physical card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals, as well as businesses and financial institutions. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. Its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. This segment also provides custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and payroll-related benefits. This segment markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

