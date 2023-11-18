Comparing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -7.90% -18.85% -2.29% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 8X8 and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 3 0 2.22 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $4.26, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than NantHealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.52 -$73.14 million ($0.50) -6.36 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.04 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.05

NantHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

8X8 beats NantHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

