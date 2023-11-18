Comparing PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PAR Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Risk and Volatility

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 NCR Voyix 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PAR Technology and NCR Voyix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PAR Technology presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. NCR Voyix has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than PAR Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -15.92% -15.16% -6.45% NCR Voyix -1.42% 24.31% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and NCR Voyix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $355.80 million 2.97 -$69.32 million ($2.36) -16.00 NCR Voyix $7.84 billion 0.28 $60.00 million ($0.91) -17.32

NCR Voyix has higher revenue and earnings than PAR Technology. NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAR Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats PAR Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and related peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, including hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services; satellite control center services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies, as well as licensed software products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. NCR Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.