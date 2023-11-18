Comparing Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Ondas -615.30% -95.74% -52.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 737.52%. Ondas has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.06%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Ondas.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.16 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.23 Ondas $2.13 million 24.88 -$73.24 million ($1.53) -0.59

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Ondas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

