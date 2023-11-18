Contrasting AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $242.40 million 0.17 $3.55 million N/A N/A HashiCorp $542.36 million 7.42 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -16.47

Profitability

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp.

This table compares AGM Group and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AGM Group and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

HashiCorp has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 65.78%. Given HashiCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HashiCorp beats AGM Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

