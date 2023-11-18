Contrasting D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D.R. Horton and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton $35.46 billion 1.22 $4.75 billion $13.84 9.25 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 18.49

Profitability

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. D.R. Horton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares D.R. Horton and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton 13.38% 21.85% 15.02% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

D.R. Horton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. D.R. Horton pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. D.R. Horton has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D.R. Horton and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton 1 6 13 0 2.60 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

D.R. Horton currently has a consensus target price of $135.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given D.R. Horton’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Barratt Developments on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

