Cormark Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

