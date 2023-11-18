CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $90.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

