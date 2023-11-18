Critical Comparison: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) & National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and National Western Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China N/A N/A N/A $4.41 1.09 National Western Life Group $558.40 million 3.13 $101.14 million $33.68 14.25

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Western Life Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China N/A N/A N/A National Western Life Group 17.57% 5.24% 0.92%

Dividends

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Western Life Group pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. Its Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. The company's Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.