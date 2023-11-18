Critical Comparison: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) vs. BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 5.67% 70.48% 4.90% BSQUARE -8.41% -7.16% -6.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $125.57 million 0.51 -$38.09 million $0.53 21.13 BSQUARE $36.49 million 1.01 -$3.86 million ($0.13) -14.31

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sezzle. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sezzle beats BSQUARE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices. It also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, the company provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

