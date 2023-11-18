Critical Contrast: FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.09 $4.43 million $0.88 22.73 Charlie’s $26.42 million 0.81 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -4.75

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35% Charlie’s -26.06% -711.61% -63.52%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares FitLife Brands and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 4.78, meaning that its stock price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FitLife Brands and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.