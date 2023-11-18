Critical Survey: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology N/A N/A N/A MKS Instruments -45.04% 10.10% 3.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $38.63 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MKS Instruments $3.55 billion 1.44 $333.00 million ($25.72) -2.98

This table compares MIND Technology and MKS Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Dividends

MIND Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MKS Instruments pays out -3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MIND Technology and MKS Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MKS Instruments 0 2 6 0 2.75

MKS Instruments has a consensus price target of $102.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats MIND Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system. It also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations, as well as side scan sonar equipment and systems. The company markets its products to governmental and commercial customers through internal sales organization and a network of distributors and representatives. It operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, Africa, Mexico, South America, the Asia/South Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division. The Vacuum Solution Division segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The Photonics Solutions Division segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, high-speed multilayer ceramic capacitor testing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The Material Solutions Division segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

