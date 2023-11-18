CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $67.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.86 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

