CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CYBR stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

