CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $18.36 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $894,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

